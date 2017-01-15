Events in Kalamazoo, On Campus, Honor MLK On Holiday

The city of Kalamazoo is hosting its 16th annual day of service for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

Volunteers will give their time at social service agencies coordinated by Volunteer Kalamazoo.

There will be no classes at Western Michigan University of Monday, but there are several events to mark the holiday and to honor the life of the civil rights leader.

A Day of Learning and Action is being held at the Bernhard Center on Monday. A convocation at Kalamazoo College and a commemorative walk from the flag poles near Kanley Chapel to MLK Park in Kalamazoo are also planned.