Expert On Mayan Music To Play With WMU Percussion Ensemble

Cristobal Pineda Flores, the head of the percussion program at the national School of Music in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, is the featured guest artist on a concert by the Western Michigan University Percussion Ensemble on Wednesday night. An expert on the musical traditions of Mayan descendants and Garifuna music, he and the WMU percussion students will perform music of these cultures, as well as a variety of modern pieces by American composers. Pineda and WMU professor of percussion Judy Moonert, along with student Austin Mortiere, join Cara Lieurance for a preview.

An interview with Cris Pineda, Austin Mortiere, and Judy Moonert

The concert is part of the BPI Series. It begins at 7:30 pm in the Dalton Center Recital Hall at WMU.

