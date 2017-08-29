Families, Attorneys, Say Chance At Pardon Giving Iraqi Detainees New Hope

By 1 hour ago

Credit MPRN

(MPRN-Lansing) Family members and attorneys for Iraqi Christians facing deportation say the possibility of pardons is giving them a new sense of hope. 

Governor Rick Snyder asked the Michigan Parole Board to look into nearly 70 cases of Iraqis who’ve asked for pardons. They face deportation because of criminal convictions, many dating back years.

The parole board has put nine of those requests on an expedited schedule. Attorney Brad Maze represents many Iraqis who were detained by federal immigration authorities. Maze says a pardon gives detainees more legal options, and the chance to get their green cards returned.

“It’s really a huge difference in the ability of these people to remain here and continue to be members of our community.”

A federal judge has put a temporary hold on the deportations. Iraqi Christians say they face the threat of persecution, torture, and death if they are returned.

Tags: 
deportation
immigration
iraq

Related Content

Michigan Parole Board To Review Nine Iraqi Pardon Requests

By Aug 28, 2017
Governor Rick Snyder - file photo
Cheyna Roth / Michigan Public Radio Network

(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Parole Board has agreed to conduct a full-but-speedy review of pardon requests from Iraqi nationals threatened with deportation. 

WSW: Flipping The Switch On Immigration

By Jan 23, 2017
John Minchillo, Associated Press / AP

Susan Reed says it won’t take long to change immigration policy in the United States. The Managing Attorney for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center in Kalamazoo says “the deportation machine is already built.” 


House Committee Adopts Sanctuary Cities Ban

By Jun 8, 2017
State Capitol - file photo
Kevin Lavery, WKAR

(MPRN-Lansing) A state House committee has adopted bills that would require local officials to help enforce federal immigration laws. 