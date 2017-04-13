Farmers Alley Season Continues With 'The Andrews Brothers'

The Andrews Brothers cast: Paul Castree, Jeffrey Scott Parsons, Denene Mulay Koch, and Jeremy Koch.
Credit farmersalleytheatre.com

Director Larry Raben, who originated a lead role in the original production of the popular musical Forever Plaid, says the musical The Andrews Brothers is a close cousin, bringing popular songs of the 1940s, endearing, funny characters, and comedic antics to the stage. This is the second Farmers Alley Theatre show Raben has directed in two years, having previously led a production of Forever Plaid in the 2015-16 season. 

The Andrews Brothers tells the story of three brothers stationed on a small island in the Pacific during World War II, who get involved with the production of a USO show that goes wildly off track. Paul Castree plays Max Andrews, Jeffrey Scott Parsons plays Patrick Andrews, Jeremy Koch, a founder of Farmers Alley Theatre, plays the third brother, Lawrence, and Denene Mulay Koch, his wife, plays USO performer Peggy. Raben, Catree, and Parsons joined Cara Lieurance for a preview. And yes, the famous singing Andrews Sisters are a major plot point in the show...


Performances for The Andrews Brothers will take place at the Little Theatre on Oakland Drive, beginning Friday, April 21 and continuing through May 5. For tickets and further details, visit the Farmers Alley Theatre website.

