Farmers Alley Theatre: 10th Season Preview

Two founders of Farmers Alley Theatre, deputy director Rob Weiner and artistic director Jeremy Koch, join Cara Lieurance to give listeners the high points on the large scale musicals, old favorites, and intriguing new shows that make up the tenth season of this award-winning, professional theater based in Kalamazoo. Bookended by the classic musical Gypsy and the modern smash The Producers, the season also offers dramas like The Diary Of Anne Frank and The Christians, an adaptation of The Bridges of Madison County, and a one-man show, Liberace!, which takes place during the Gilmore Keyboard Festival.

