Flint Mayor: State Aid Was Supposed To Continue Through The End Of March

By 12 minutes ago

Credit MPRN

(MPRN-Lansing) The mayor of Flint says Governor Rick Snyder gets a grade of “incomplete” for his handling of the city’s water crisis. 

Mayor Karen Weaver Weaver appeared on the Michigan Public Television show “Off The Record.” She says her relationship with Governor Snyder has cooled in recent weeks after the state ended subsidies for residential water bills.

“We’re going to continue to have some more conversation. I’m not done yet.”

Weaver says the subsidies were supposed to last at least another month. The state ended the partial reimbursement for water bills because lead levels in drinking water are now below federal safety standards. Weaver is also looking for state assistance in replacing all the lead water lines in the city.

Flint water crisis
Rick Snyder
drinking water
public health
State Government

