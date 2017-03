The West Michigan Opera Project makes good on its slogan, "opera for all," by offering their productions in a variety of large and small communities at no charge. Tonight, they'll perform Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro in Kalamazoo, at First Presbyterian Church, at 7:30 pm. Cara Lieurance spoke with the founder, soprano Sarah Faasse, soprano Jessica Coe (Susanna) and Trent Broussard (Figaro).

An interview with Sarah Faasse, Jessica Coe, and Trent Broussard of the West Michigan Opera Project.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.