Folias Duo performs on the Milwood Series

The Folias Duo's performance this Sunday at 3pm at Milwood United Methodist Church in Kalamazoo will include an arrangement for flute and guitar of Beethoven's 'Pathetique' Piano Sonata. Andrew Bergeron is the arranger and guitarist on this performance with his wife, flutist Carmen Maret. Soprano Jessica Coe will perform with the Duo on this Sunday's concert. You can listen to our conversation Thursday at 12:07pm on Jack Perlstein Presents, or click on the audio link below.

Jack Perlstein's conversation with the Folias Duo, flutist Carmen Maret and guitarist Andrew Bergeron.