Food Expert to Share Healthier Eating Message, Demonstrations in Kalamazoo Visit

On Friday and Saturday, Kalamazoo Valley Community College hosts the Kalamazoo Foodways Symposium, and the keynote speaker is Toni Tipton-Martin, an award-winning food and nutrition journalist and activist who runs a foundation dedicated to food-justice issues and healthy living. She speaks at 6 p.m. Friday at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. It is free, open to the public and does not require registration.

Morning Edition/All Things Considered: Toni Tipton-Martin talks to Earlene McMichael (to air 4/7/17)

Tipton-Martin, who has been a guest judge on Bravo's Top Chef and been honored for her outreach work with First Lady Michelle Obama that promotes healthier living, will make two other appearances at the Kalamazoo Foodways Symposium. In an interview that will air during Friday's Morning Edition and All Things Considered, she spoke to WMUK's Earlene McMichael about her efforts to honor African-American cooking while simultaneously advancing healthy cooking and diets for all Americans.

From 3-4:30 p.m. Friday, prior to Tipton-Martin's keynote address, she will be participating in a panel discussion titled "What Can Historical Foodways Teach Us About How to Create a Sustainable and Equitable Food System for Today and the Future?" It takes place at KVCC's Culinary & Allied Health Building at 418 E. Walnut St. in downtown Kalamazoo.

Then, twice on Saturday at the Culinary & Allied Health Building, she will be demonstrating cooking heritage recipes. The first demonstration is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; the second one runs from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Tipton-Martin is the author of "The Jemina Code: Two Centures of African American Cookbooks," featuring material from 150 of her collection of 300 rare cookbooks.

(To learn about Kalamazoo Valley Community College's Culinary Arts & Sustainable Food Systems degree program, click here.)