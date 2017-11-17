Former Paper Landfill Could Become Solar Farm

Two companies have asked about installing solar panels on an old paper mill landfill near the Kalamazoo River, according to Cooper Township supervisor Jeff Sorensen. The township owns the land, where the presence of the landfill, though capped, limits future development.

Sorensen says a Colorado company, Cypress Creek, is ready to sign a contract. But he says the township is also considering Jackson company Harvest Energy Solutions.

“I’m especially interested in their community solar program that they’re looking into, that would benefit our residents more so than just having a company come in and selling the power to the power company.

“If we can benefit our residents that’s really what we’d like to do,” he said on Monday.

Either way, Sorensen says, the township would like to see the land in use and helping the budget.

“We have to buy a fire truck every now and then, and they’re up to close to a half a million dollars,” he said.

Cooper Township changed its zoning earlier this week to help make way for large-scale solar power plants.