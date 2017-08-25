Foundation For Excellence To Hold First Meeting Friday

Kalamazoo’s Foundation for Excellence will hold its first meeting Friday. 

A news release from the city says the foundation’s bylaws will be formally adopted, a calendar of meetings will be set for the remainder of this year and for 2018. The city says negotiations will also be authorized with the Kalamazoo Community Foundation to provide some support services.

The City Commission voted on Monday to launch the Foundation for Excellence. The inaugural meeting begins at 10:00 Friday morning at Kalamazoo City Hall.

The goal is to raise half a billion dollars to sustain a property tax cut and fund other city projects. The initial tax cut was funded by a contribution from two major Kalamazoo philanthropists.

