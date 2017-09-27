Frank Thompson's Bee Story

When Frank Thompson served on the Kalamazoo County Board, he wasn’t known for staying on-topic. If the business before the commission failed to interest him he’d get up and ring a bell on the wall. But some knew Thompson - who died this month at age 91 - for a different role: as a longtime officer with the Kalamazoo city police.

Thompson kept a photo album with highlights from his career. He showed it to me last year, when I stopped by his home to ask him about his last run for commission. (He lost the Democratic primary to incumbent Mike Seals.)

Sometime around 1950, a motorist had called the police to say that bees had swarmed his car. Yes, they were bees, not wasps. Thompson explains what happened next.

Frank Thompson deals with a bee situation

Frank Thompson: I looked in, I knew they were honeybees. Then I knew a beekeeper out on Owen and Hart Drive where my family grew up. And he came down with the beehive, put a little smoke in there, and within 10 minutes he reached in and got the big queen bee. I bet she was at least an inch and a half long and put her in that beehive and they followed her all the way wherever she was going. And then the Gazette took a picture.

Sehvilla Mann: How many bees do you think that is in the car there?

FT: Oh boy, I don’t know. You’d have to get a calculator or computer.

SM: You’ve got this whole swarm of bees and they’re right there by the steering wheel. There’s this mass of bees, it looks like a whole hive just glommed onto the side of this car – the inside.

FT: Well, it’s probably a size 10 or 12 hat if you put it on your head.