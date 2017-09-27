Frank Thompson's Bee Story

By 35 minutes ago

A honeybee rests on a beekeeper's finger.
Credit Ted S. Warren / AP Photo

When Frank Thompson served on the Kalamazoo County Board, he wasn’t known for staying on-topic. If the business before the commission failed to interest him he’d get up and ring a bell on the wall. But some knew Thompson - who died this month at age 91 - for a different role: as a longtime officer with the Kalamazoo city police.

Thompson kept a photo album with highlights from his career. He showed it to me last year, when I stopped by his home to ask him about his last run for commission. (He lost the Democratic primary to incumbent Mike Seals.)  

Sometime around 1950, a motorist had called the police to say that bees had swarmed his car. Yes, they were bees, not wasps. Thompson explains what happened next.

Frank Thompson: I looked in, I knew they were honeybees. Then I knew a beekeeper out on Owen and Hart Drive where my family grew up. And he came down with the beehive, put a little smoke in there, and within 10 minutes he reached in and got the big queen bee. I bet she was at least an inch and a half long and put her in that beehive and they followed her all the way wherever she was going. And then the Gazette took a picture. 

Sehvilla Mann: How many bees do you think that is in the car there?

FT: Oh boy, I don’t know. You’d have to get a calculator or computer.

SM: You’ve got this whole swarm of bees and they’re right there by the steering wheel. There’s this mass of bees, it looks like a whole hive just glommed onto the side of this car – the inside.

FT: Well, it’s probably a size 10 or 12 hat if you put it on your head.

Related Content

That's Not A Bee: How To Tell And Why It Matters

By Sep 23, 2017
A wasp hovers over a tulip on a warm spring day in Washington Park on Thursday, May 2, 2013, in Albany, N.Y.
AP Photo/Mike Groll

This time of year, it’s not unusual for bees to ruin your picnic. Except the bugs landing on your potato salad likely aren’t bees at all. Many people have trouble telling the difference between bees and other stinging, flying insects. 