George Garzone Headlines Western Invitational Jazz Fest

George Garzone, in 2009
Credit J.H. Derojas, via flickr

An iconic performer and proponent of free jazz, George Garzone has influenced generations of players at the Berklee College of Music and the New England Conservatory of Music, while maintaining a constant touring schedule and a now legendary (45-year) standing gig with his trio, The Fringe. As a student, Andrew Rathbun, professor of saxophone at Western Michigan University, successfully applied to the New England Conservatory in order to study with Garzone. They talk to Cara Lieurance about Garzone's approach to improvisation, and how working with top-level students has pushed him to greater levels of mastery. 


George Garzone takes the stage with members of the WMU jazz faculty at 8 pm tonight in the Dalton Center Recital Hall, and will appear with the WMU Jazz Orchestra tomorrow at 7:30 pm. Full details at the WMU Jazz website.

