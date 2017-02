Glass Art Kalamazoo - formerly the West Michigan Glass Art Center - has a new executive director. Carrie Vanderbush will fill the position which has been vacant for the past two years.

The glass art center was closed for a year while the organization underwent a restructuring and managed its debt. It reopened in September.

Carrie Vanderbush is the former executive director of Volunteer Kalamazoo and a graduate of Western Michigan University.