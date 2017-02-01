Got Pollution? Lake Ontario City Puts It In Giant Box

By Great Lakes Today 35 minutes ago

File photo
Credit iStock/Elizabeth Quillian

Imagine a huge steel box – whose lid is 10 football fields across. That’s what the city of Hamilton is building on the western end of Lake Ontario. It’s designed to clean up the most polluted spot on Canada’s side of the Great Lakes. And as Veronica Volk with Great Lakes Today reports, residents hope it will improve Hamilton’s reputation too. 

The port of Hamilton, Ontario has a grim distinction: It is home to the most polluted site on Canada’s side of the Great Lakes. Now the area is undergoing a unusual cleanup. And residents hope it also will improve the town’s reputation.

Jon Gee is the Manager of Great Lakes Areas of Concern for Environment and Climate Change Canada. He's standing on a platform that overlooks a part of the harbor called Randle Reef.

"What you're looking at is the first half of the Randle Reef engineered containment facility."

The containment facility is a massive steel box, more than 10 football field across. And it was specially designed to contain the toxic black tar that sits at the bottom of the Harbor.

Tags: 
Great Lakes
Environment

Related Content

WSW: The Great Lakes And The Trump Administration

By Dec 1, 2016
File photo of the South Haven lighthouse
WMUK

Great Lakes Echo Commentator Gary Wilson says this year’s election should have taught everyone the hazards of making predictions. So instead of forecasting how President-elect Donald Trump will address the Great Lakes, Wilson has some suggestions. 


WSW: Understanding and Preventing Drownings In The Great Lakes

By Aug 29, 2016
WMUK

Reporter Elizabeth Miller says that seeing beaches in Ohio without lifeguards made her think about the issue of drowning on the Great Lakes. 


WSW: Market Forces And Regulations Push Energy Trends

By Jan 23, 2017
A partially constructed wind tunnel. A new type of wind power from the Sheerwind Company based in Minnesota. It funnels wind to increase wind speeds that then blow past propellers to make energy.
Rebecca Thiele/WMUK

A Western Michigan University professor says market forces, not government policy will determine the future of the energy industry. Joyashish Thakurta says the trend is away from coal toward natural gas. 

Covert Schools, Van Buren County Could Be Affected By Palisades Closure

By Jan 30, 2017
8th graders work on a math assignment at Covert Public Schools
Rebecca Thiele, WMUK

Palisades Nuclear Power Plant is expected to close next year. That means more than 600 people will lose their jobs. That could also spell bad news for Van Buren County. The county gets almost $10 million in property taxes from Palisades every year.


WSW: "Not A Hoax" Not Good Enough For WMU Climate Change Action Group

By Jan 19, 2017
An EPA employee holds one of the types of booms used to clean up the Kalamazoo River oil spill in 2010. Patrick Miles of the U.S. Attorney's Office (middle) and acting EPA regional administrator Robert Kaplan (right) made the announcement about the Enbrid

The nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency told Senators on Wednesday that he doesn’t believe that climate change is a hoax. But members of Western Michigan University’s Climate Change Action Group say that doesn’t address their fears about Scott Pruitt running the EPA. 