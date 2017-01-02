Gov. Snyder Awaits Trump Callback

(MPRN) -- Governor Rick Snyder says he’s sent messages congratulating President-elect Donald Trump. The two Republicans share the experience of having run businesses without prior experience in elected office.

Snyder says Trump hasn't replied yet. But, if he does, Snyder says he has some tips for the new president:

“One of the first ones is, get in there and actually have a chance to understand the great, hard-working people in the public sector. In my case, the state workforce, state employees.”

Even before taking office, Trump has fought with federal environmental regulators, and with the intelligence community.

The governor says he’s anxious to work with the Trump administration on infrastructure issues. And he’s offered to share the findings of a Michigan commission on the subject.

