Grand Rapids Astronaut Remembered

Grand Valley State University and the Grand Rapids Public Museum are honoring astronaut Roger B. Chaffee. The Grand Rapids native was killed during the 1967 Apollo One fire. The event marking the tragedy is called “Roger That! A Celebration of Space Exploration in Honor of Roger B-Chaffee.”

Museum spokeswoman Kate Moore says the exhibit will include some material on loan from NASA.

“Some of those include moon rocks and different pieces or material that’s actually from outer- space so, I am really excited to have that.”

A photo exhibit with some lunar material will also be on display until March 31 at Grand Valley State University.

The Chaffee celebration February 10 and 11 is free and open to the public. However, there is a $35 admission charge for the keynote address by Vatican Observatory astronomer Brother Guy Consolmagno. The Detroit native says he'll encourage people interested in science and technology to stay in Michigan.

“You think that all the exciting things happen someplace else. But, the example of an astronaut like Roger Chaffee, or even my own career, shows that Michigan gives you a fantastic grounding to be able to take the knowledge and common sense that we have and apply it to real world problems. The world needs us!”

Brother Guy says people need to explore the universe and explain it to each other and share the fun of the universe.

The Apollo 1 fire delayed the U.S. lunar exploration program for almost a year. An investigation found that NASA's decision to use only oxygen for the atmosphere inside the space capsule was a major cause of the disaster that also killed astronauts Virgil "Gus" Grissom and Edward White, Jr. All three have been remembered by a NASA tribute on the 50th anniversary of the fire.

