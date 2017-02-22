Gravel Company Withdraws Permit In Richland, Says It Can Still Mine

The company that wants to mine gravel in Richland Township has withdrawn its permit. Not because many residents oppose the mine, but that the company says it doesn’t need a permit.

Top Grade Site Management claims that the farmland they purchased was mined before and so it has been grandfathered in for that use. Township Planner Russ Wicklund says the company will have to prove that.

“Until we know what they’re going to show us - and the burden is on them to show us - we’re going to deem it to be a violation,” says Wicklund.

In November, the township tabled the gravel pit discussion for three months. That was supposed to allow Top Grade time to do updated studies for the site. The company has not yet provided the township with that info.

It also still owes the township about $14,000 in processing fees for its application. Top Grade Site Management could not be reached for comment.