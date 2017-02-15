Great Lakes Ice Cover Low This Winter

Last week, only 15 percent of the Great Lakes was covered in ice. That’s the highest level of ice cover recorded so far this winter – but it’s far less than the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s 64-percent prediction.

As Elizabeth Miller at Great Lakes Today reports, that could have implications for this year and beyond.

2017 is shaping up to be one of the lowest years for ice coverage on the Great Lakes in 44 years. That’s when NOAA started tracking ice cover in the region. NOAA scientist George Leshkevich says a mild winter can be a factor in the algae blooms that threaten the waters of Western Lake Erie.

"Depending on the summer – if it’s a normal summer or if it’s cool and cloudy, surface temperatures can reach a point where those blooms can start perhaps earlier in the season," explained Leshkevich.

Ice also protects wetlands and the Great Lakes shoreline from erosion. Leshkevich says the problem extends beyond the environment as well.