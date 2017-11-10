Guest Conductor Outwater Makes Case For Classics

Edwin Outwater, a candidate to become the next music director of the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra, will guest conduct a program of two masterpieces on Saturday: Brahms' Symphony No. 2 and the Piano Concerto No. 3 by Sergei Rachmaninoff. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Outwater discusses the innovations he brought to the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony in his ten year tenure, and the legacy he has received by continuing to work with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra for over 15 years.

2007 International Queen Elisabeth Contest Winner Anna Vinnitskaya will be the soloist for Rachmaninoff’s 3rd Piano Concerto. The concert begins at 8 pm in Miller Auditorium.

An interview with Edwin Outwater

