'Gypsy' Weighs The Cost Of A Rags-To-Riches Story

Gypsy tells the true story of two young sisters who've never known any other life except show business, and never been allowed any other ambitions besides stage success by their single-minded mother. "She's a survivalist," says Mary Jo Mecca of her character, Mama Rose.

The classic Styne-Sondheim-Laurents musical opens the 10th season of Farmers Alley Theatre on Friday, October 6 at the Little Theatre. Mecca, Michael Ehlers (Herbie), Stephanie Moroney (Louise) and director Kathy Mulay give their perspectives on how and why the story plays out the way it does.

An interview with the cast and director of 'Gypsy,' opening Oct 6 at Farmers Alley Theatre.

