Helpful Info On Viewing The Eclipse In Kalamazoo

By 22 hours ago

Credit Spaceweather.com

Not traveling to see the big solar eclipse? Here's how to enjoy it in Southwest Michigan.

1. Best Time To See The Eclipse: According to NASA, Kalamazoo will be able to see the most coverage at about 2:23 p.m. The eclipse will start at about 1 p.m. and end around 3:44 p.m.

2. Where To Find Eclipse Parties: Kalamazoo Valley Museum Planetarium, Kazoo Books, and the Kalamazoo Public Library   

3. Live Streams Of The Eclipse: M-Live put together this handy list

4. Places That No Longer Have Eclipse Glasses: Because glasses are going fast, it's easier for us to tell you who's out of them rather than who has them. These places are out: Kalamazoo Public Library, Portage District Library, Lowes, Norman Camera, HobbyTown, Hobby Lobby, Meijer, Walmart, Five Below, Target, Harbor Freight. E-mail us if you know of a location we should add to this list. 

5. DIY Eclipse Viewers: Can't find eclipse glasses in time? This handy video on DIY viewers is courtesy of NPR. If you don't have glasses or a viewer, watch one of the live streams or the ground. Do not look at the sun without eclipse-approved eye protection at any time as it can cause permanent damage to your eyesight.

Tags: 
eclipse

Related Content

August Solar Eclipse Will Give "Goosebumps"

By & Apr 27, 2017
An Indian fisherman prays to a partial solar eclipse seen in the sky over Bay of Bengal in Konark, 60 kilometers (37 miles) from eastern Indian city Bhubaneswar, India, Wednesday, March 9, 2016.
AP Photo/Biswaranjan Rout

On August 21st, there will be a total solar eclipse - the first one visible in the United States in almost 40 years. Tyler Nordgren is a physics and astronomy professor at the University of Redlands in California and has written a book on eclipses called Sun Moon Earth: The History of Solar Eclipses from Omens of Doom to Einstein and Exoplanets. He’ll give a talk about eclipses on Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. during the Kalamazoo Astronomical Society’s Astronomy Day.