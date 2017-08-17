Helpful Info On Viewing The Eclipse In Kalamazoo

Not traveling to see the big solar eclipse? Here's how to enjoy it in Southwest Michigan.

1. Best Time To See The Eclipse: According to NASA, Kalamazoo will be able to see the most coverage at about 2:23 p.m. The eclipse will start at about 1 p.m. and end around 3:44 p.m.

2. Where To Find Eclipse Parties: Kalamazoo Valley Museum Planetarium, Kazoo Books, and the Kalamazoo Public Library

3. Live Streams Of The Eclipse: M-Live put together this handy list.

4. Places That No Longer Have Eclipse Glasses: Because glasses are going fast, it's easier for us to tell you who's out of them rather than who has them. These places are out: Kalamazoo Public Library, Portage District Library, Lowes, Norman Camera, HobbyTown, Hobby Lobby, Meijer, Walmart, Five Below, Target, Harbor Freight. E-mail us if you know of a location we should add to this list.

5. DIY Eclipse Viewers: Can't find eclipse glasses in time? This handy video on DIY viewers is courtesy of NPR. If you don't have glasses or a viewer, watch one of the live streams or the ground. Do not look at the sun without eclipse-approved eye protection at any time as it can cause permanent damage to your eyesight.