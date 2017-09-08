Here's What WMU Theatre Is Offering This Season

Hear Jay Berkow, professor of music theater performance, and Emily Duguay, director of theater arts management discuss comedies, dramas, and musicals that will be be marketed, produced and performed by a talented group of Western Michigan University students. Highlights include the premiere of the West End musical The Witches of Eastwick, in its first college production, and a spring performance of the Webber/Rice classic, Jesus Christ Superstar.

An interview with Jay Berkow and Emily Duguay.

