He's Loose! Young Frankenstein Opens Civic's 89th Season

By 1 minute ago

Kris Allemang Stahl, Dwight Trice, Troy Thrash star in Young Frankenstein.

Mel Brooks' now-classic film spoof of old horror movies, Young Frankenstein, was adapted to stage by Brooks himself in 2007. It follows the story of Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "frahn-ken-shteen"), the grandson of the original Dr. Frankenstein. Fate drags him back to Transylvania, where he re-creates his grandfather's nefarious experiment, and all manner of antics ensue. The stage version retains many of the movie's best laughs and bawdy humor, and adds catchy songs and dance numbers, according to director Art Nemitz. He and actors Troy Thrash (Frederick Frankenstein), Kris Allemang Stahl (Inga), and Dwight Trice (Igor), joined Cara Lieurance for a preview of Young Frankenstein, which opens the 89th season of the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre this Friday.


You can stay in touch with WMUK music on FacebookTwitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.

Tags: 
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre
Art Nemitz
Kris Allemang Stahl
Dwight Trice
troy thrash

Related Content

It's About Love: Members Of Civic Cast Preview 'Sister Act'

By May 1, 2017
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

The final production of the 2016-17 Kalamazoo Civic Theatre season is Sister Act, the stage adaptation of the 1992 film, with lyrics and music by Glenn Slater and Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid).  Former managing director Jim Carver, at a vigorous 85 years old, is directing the show, which stars Christie Coleman as Deloris Van Cartier, Ron Ware as Curtis Shank, Este' Fan Kizer as Eddie Souther, and includes Janet Gover as Sister Mary Theresa. They joined Cara Lieurance for a preview of the show, which, they agreed, "is about love."


Kalamazoo Civic Youth Theatre's Beauty And The Beast

By Mar 20, 2017
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre

The cast and crew of Disney's Beauty And The Beast, Jr, which opens this Friday at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre, is comprised of over ninety young people between the ages of 10 and 18 years old, according to director Nicki Poer. She joined Cara Lieurance in the studio for a preview, along with music director Kellee Love Haselton and cast members Daye Alexander (Belle) and Ben Eiler (the Beast).


'Side Show,' An Insiders' Favorite, Opens At Civic

By Jan 25, 2017
Kalamazoo Civic

Side Show, a 1997 musical by Bill Russell and Henry Krieger, has been on director Jay Berkow's dream list of shows he's like to to direct. Based on the true story of conjoined twins Violet and Daisy Hilton, who became performers on the vaudeville circuit, Side Show is a musical about acceptance, love, and embracing one's uniqueness. 


Cast Wants Families To Form New Memories With 'A Christmas Story' Musical

By Nov 24, 2016
kotulas.com

Did you know that the classic movie A Christmas Story had been turned into a Tony-nominated musical? According to artistic director Todd Espeland, who helms the Kalamazoo Civic production opening on Friday, all your favorite things from the movie are still there - Ralphie's obsession with getting a BB gun for Christmas, facing scary mall Santa, father winning the leg lamp -  but they've been heightened. In an interview with Cara Lieurance, Espeland, along with 13-year old Liam Fagan (Ralphie), Sharon Bradford (Mother) and Tim Kilmarten (The Old Man), discuss their roles and how the large cast has brought the show together in a six-week rehearsal process.