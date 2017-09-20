He's Loose! Young Frankenstein Opens Civic's 89th Season

Mel Brooks' now-classic film spoof of old horror movies, Young Frankenstein, was adapted to stage by Brooks himself in 2007. It follows the story of Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "frahn-ken-shteen"), the grandson of the original Dr. Frankenstein. Fate drags him back to Transylvania, where he re-creates his grandfather's nefarious experiment, and all manner of antics ensue. The stage version retains many of the movie's best laughs and bawdy humor, and adds catchy songs and dance numbers, according to director Art Nemitz. He and actors Troy Thrash (Frederick Frankenstein), Kris Allemang Stahl (Inga), and Dwight Trice (Igor), joined Cara Lieurance for a preview of Young Frankenstein, which opens the 89th season of the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre this Friday.

An interview with the director and members of the cast of Young Frankenstein.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.