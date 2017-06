The Kalamazoo Humane Society says $3-million has been raised toward a capital campaign to build a new facility.

The public portion of the campaign began Tuesday. The Human Society is hoping to raise another $1.75-million. Humane Society officials say the Animal Care and Resource Center in Comstock Township will allow for expansion of programs such as spaying and neutering.

The Kalamazoo Humane Society plans to begin construction on the new facility in the spring of 2018.