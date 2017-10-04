Hurry Up And Catch The Capitol Quartet Tonight

The Capitol Quartet
Credit capitolquartet.com

Henning Schroeder, who plays baritone saxophone with the renowned Capitol Quartet, is excited to bring the groundbreaking group and a program of fresh new music to the Live and Interactive! series presented by the Bullock Performance Institute at Western Michigan University. Now a professor of saxophone at Ohio Northern University, Schroeder earned a master's degree in saxophone performance at Western Michigan University in the mid-2000s. Schroeder tells Cara Lieurance about becoming the newest member of the Capitol Quartet, and the Pulitzer Prize-nominated work on the program, written for them by Carter Pann.


