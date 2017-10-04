Hurry Up And Catch The Capitol Quartet Tonight

Henning Schroeder, who plays baritone saxophone with the renowned Capitol Quartet, is excited to bring the groundbreaking group and a program of fresh new music to the Live and Interactive! series presented by the Bullock Performance Institute at Western Michigan University. Now a professor of saxophone at Ohio Northern University, Schroeder earned a master's degree in saxophone performance at Western Michigan University in the mid-2000s. Schroeder tells Cara Lieurance about becoming the newest member of the Capitol Quartet, and the Pulitzer Prize-nominated work on the program, written for them by Carter Pann.

An interview with Henning Schroeder of the Capitol Quartet

