Immigration Ban Affects WMU Students

Nearly 100 students at Western Michigan University are from the seven predominantly-Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump's immigration ban. They are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

WMU President John Dunn says Western it can't take a stand on the issue as an institution. But he encourages faculty, staff, and students to let their elected representatives know how they feel about the ban.

Dunn says the ban has left many international students feeling unwelcome and fearful. He also says it prevents them from returning home to visit their families since they might not be allowed back in the U.S. to complete their studies.

The university has advised students from the affected countries to limit their travel. University officials say many of the 1,900 overseas students at Western are Muslim, including those from countries not listed in the immagation ban.

Dunn points to remarks by Gov. Rick Snyder during his State of the State address that Michigan welcomes and values immigrants from other countries. Dunn says, "The commitment and inclusive spirit reflected in his words are in keeping with our nation's values. Such sentiments are part of our national identity as a caring and nurturing country."

In a statement, Kalamazoo College President Jorge Gonzalez said Trump's immigration ban is, in his words, "fundamentally opposed" to the college's values. He says it is committed to supporting faculty, staff, and students affected by the order.

The bishop of the Roman Caolic diocese that includes Kalamazoo says the Church "remain(s) opposed to any laws that may be unjust." Bishop Paul J. Bradley says while it is "essential to ensure that our country is protected and that we have secure borders, we cannot do so at the expense of one of our nation's most cherished values: to welcome the stranger..."

Kalamazoo city commissioners Matt Milcarek and Shannon Sykes have issued a joint statement calling on city officials to defy any orders issued by the White House, or the state, that are being challenged in court. Milcarek and Sykes add, "This Administration is moving at an alarmingly fast pace with limited legal review of its orders, and we cannot be complicit in acts that will be thrown out in court or will move America towards a more authoritarian state."

Michigan's congressional delegation has also reacted to the immigration order announced on Friday, January 27. U.S. senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, both Democrats, say they're strongly opposed to it. Stabenow says Trump's order makes the nation less secure and seriously undermines its relationships with critical allies. Peters said in a statement, "The U.S. should not close its doors to refugees fleeing the brutality of ISIS."

Third District Congressman Justin Amash (R-Grand Rapids), whose mother emigrated to the U.S. from Syria, also opposed the ban. He told the Detroit Free Press, "...President Trump's order overreaches and undermines our constitutional system."

