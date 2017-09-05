Insurance, Recycling, Education Top Snyder's Fall Agenda

Governor Rick Snyder - file photo
Credit Cheyna Roth, Michigan Public Radio Network / Michigan Public Radio Network

The Legislature ends its summer recess this week and returns to Lansing. Governor Rick Snyder will have a to-do list waiting. 

Snyder hopes lawmakers will tackle local public pension costs, a no-fault auto insurance overhaul, promoting recycling, and establishing a system to grade every Michigan school.

The governor hopes the Legislature won’t deliver the rare rebuke of overriding a veto. That’s after he rejected a bill to accelerate a tax break for new car buyers. He said it would put too big a strain on the state budget. But Snyder says he’s ready to deal with it if it happens.

“I have a good relationship with the Legislature. They make their decisions. I’m a separate branch of government, and I want to continue working well with them.”

It’s been 15 years since the state Legislature mustered the two-thirds majority to reverse a veto.

