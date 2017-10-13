Irish Singer Séan Tyrrell To Bring Songs, Stories, And Poetry In 'A Message Of Peace'

Sean Tyrrell, with his Gibson mandocello
Credit Kevin Byrne

Séan Tyrrell, who lives on the west coast of Ireland, discovered the writings of John Boyle O'Reilly in New York City four decades ago, where he visited a bookstore and picked up 1000 Years of Irish Poetry. Although written a century earlier, O'Reilly's palpable disgust of avarice and earnest advocacy for the powerless made an impact. Tyrrell now calls him "one of the greatest Irishmen who ever lived." The details of O'Reilly's life and the profundity of his vision add up to an evening of storytelling, song, and poetry that includes a daring prison escape, adventures at sea, an American success story, and a tragic early death. Séan Tyrrell performs A Message of Peace: The Life of John Boyle O'Reilly in concert on Saturday, October 21 at 7:30 pm at the First Congregational Church Chapel. Cash admission will be taken at the door; more details here.


