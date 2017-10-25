ISAAC Holds 2017 Issues Convention

The Interfaith Strategy for Advocacy and Action in the Community (ISAAC) wants people in the Kalamazoo area to help it focus on three social justice issues. The coalition holds a meeting every two years to do that, including one on Thursday, October 26.

ISAAC polled Kalamazoo County residents in August and found six issues stood out: education, poverty, housing, racism, health care, and immigration. ISSAC Executive Director Charlae Davis says the public’s voice is important in setting priorities.

“It’s so important when you’re doing community organizing that you are connected to the community and that decisions are made with our fellow community members. I think that’s an excellent thing.”

The 2017 ISAAC issues convention starts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday the Christian Church–Disciples of Christ, 2208 Winchell Avenue, in Kalamazoo. It will include public presentations about all of the issues being considered.

