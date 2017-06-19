Jazz Currents: Charlie Parker With Strings

The artwork for the 1995 compilation on Verve Records

In the 1940’s, Charlie Parker helped to create a new musical language called bebop, and became arguably the most influential alto saxophonist of all time. Parker was not satisfied with this alone, and began to look for new ways to express himself musically. 


In 1949, he recorded a group of standards with a lush string section, and the result was the album Charlie Parker with Strings. We’ll hear how Parker created the perfect mix of jazz and classical music to create this landmark recording. Musical excerpts used in this episode were all taken from Charlie Parker with Strings-The Master Takes.

1. I didn’t know what time it was (Richard Rodgers/Lorenz Hart)

2. Repetition (Neil Hefti)

3. If I should lose you (Ralph Rainger/Leo Robin)

4. Autumn in New York (Vernon Duke)

5. Everything happens to me (Tom Adair/Matt Dennis)

6. They can’t take that away from me (George & Ira Gershwin)

7. Summertime (George Gershwin/Ira Gershwin/DuBose Heyward)

8. Laura (David Raksin/Johnny Mercer)

9. April in Paris (Vernon Duke/E.Y. Harburg)

10. Lover (Richard Rodgers/Lorenz Hart)

11. Just Friends (John Klenner/Sam Lewis)

12. Easy to Love (Cole Porter)

Jazz Currents

Related Content

Jazz Currents: Pat Metheny's 'Bright Size Life'

By & Jun 14, 2017

Guitar virtuoso Pat Metheny recorded his debut album as a leader in 1975. At the young age of 21, Metheny redefined the sound of the traditional jazz guitar. 


Jazz Currents: How 'Jazz At Massey Hall' Made History

By Apr 25, 2017

In 1953, five of the leading players of the day assembled in Toronto for a historic concert. The album, Jazz at Massey Hall, included trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie, alto saxophonist Charlie Parker, pianist Bud Powell, bassist Charles Mingus, and drummer Max Roach. Thankfully this was captured on tape, as it was the only time this bebop supergroup ever recorded together as a unit. Keith Hall goes behind the music and musicians on this edition of Jazz Currents.


Jazz Currents: Clifford Brown And Max Roach (1954)

By & Keith Hall Mar 28, 2017

In 1954, trumpeter Clifford Brown and drummer Max Roach recorded a landmark album that helped to define the sound of the Hard Bop era of the 1950’s. The Clifford Brown/Max Roach Quintet was one of the most influential jazz groups of all time, releasing five albums until the untimely death of Brown in 1956. In this episode of Jazz Currents, Keith Hall breaks down the elements that combined to create a classic.


Jazz Currents: How 1964's 'Getz-Gilberto' Brought Bossanova To The American Scene

By & Apr 10, 2017

On May 18 and 19, 1963, saxophonist Stan Getz recorded one of the best selling jazz albums of all time with two Brazilian Bossa Nova innovators: João Gilberto and Antonio Carlo Jobim. The album, Getz/Gilberto, hit #1 on the U.S. Billboard Charts and produced the most famous Bossa Nova sung by Astrud Gilberto called “The Girl from Ipanema.” Keith Hall looks into how they created crossover magic in this collection of songs, on  Jazz Currents