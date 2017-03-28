Jazz Currents: Clifford Brown And Max Roach (1954)

2017-03-28

The original album cover

In 1954, trumpeter Clifford Brown and drummer Max Roach recorded a landmark album that helped to define the sound of the Hard Bop era of the 1950’s. The Clifford Brown/Max Roach Quintet was one of the most influential jazz groups of all time, releasing five albums until the untimely death of Brown in 1956. In this episode of Jazz Currents, Keith Hall breaks down the elements that combined to create a classic.


Musical excerpts used in this episode were all taken from Clifford Brown and Max Roach

1. Delilah (Victor Young)

2. Daahoud (Clifford Brown)

3. Jordu (Duke Jordan)

4. The Blues Walk (Clifford Brown, Sonny Stitt, Chris Woods)

5. Joy Spring (Clifford Brown)

6. Parisian Thoroughfare (Bud Powell)

