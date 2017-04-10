Jazz Currents: How 1964's 'Getz-Gilberto' Brought Bossanova To The American Scene

The original album cover

On May 18 and 19, 1963, saxophonist Stan Getz recorded one of the best selling jazz albums of all time with two Brazilian Bossa Nova innovators: João Gilberto and Antonio Carlo Jobim. The album, Getz/Gilberto, hit #1 on the U.S. Billboard Charts and produced the most famous Bossa Nova sung by Astrud Gilberto called “The Girl from Ipanema.” Keith Hall looks into how they created crossover magic in this collection of songs, on  Jazz Currents


Musical excerpts used in this episode were all taken from Getz/Gilberto

1. “Vivo Sónhando” (Antonio Carlos Jobim)

2. “Desafinado” (Antonio Carlos Jobim, Newton Mendonça)

3. “Só Danço Samba” (Antonio Carlos Jobim, Vinicius de Moraes)

4. “O Grande Amor” (Antonio Carlos Jobim, Vinicius de Moraes)

5. “Corcovado” (Antonio Carlos Jobim)

6. “Para Machucar Meu Coração” (Ary Barroso)

7. “The Girl from Ipanema” (Antonio Carlos Jobim, Vinicius de Moraes, Norman Gimbel)

8. “Doralice” (António Almeida, Dorival Caymmi)

Jazz Currents
Keith Hall
Stan Getz
Joao Gilberto

