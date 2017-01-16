Jazz Currents: John Coltrane, Part 1

Saxophonist John Coltrane is one of the most imitated saxophonists of all time. During his relatively short career, he profoundly contributed to music as a composer and bandleader.

Part one of a Jazz Currents series on John Coltrane's life and music.

In two episodes of Jazz Currents, Keith Hall celebrates what would have been the 90th birthday of the saxophone giant. Episode 1 focuses on his beginnings with Dizzy Gillespie, the Miles Davis Quintet and his early recordings as a leader up to 1959.

Music used in this episode:

1. Exotica (John Coltrane) from John Coltrane Like Sonny

2. A Night In Tunisia (Dizzy Gillespie) from Dizzy Gillespie Birdland 1951

3. Two Bass Hit (Miles Davis) from Miles Davis ‘Round About Midnight

4. Soultrane (Tadd Dameron) from Tadd Dameron/John Coltrane Mating Call

5. Straight Street (John Coltrane) from John Coltrane Straight Street

6. Trane’s Slow Blues (John Coltrane) from John Coltrane Lush Life

7. Moment’s Notice (John Coltrane) from John Coltrane Blue Train

8. Milestones (Miles Davis) from Miles Davis Milestones

9. Just Friends (John Klenner/Sam Lewis) from Cecil Taylor Hard Driving Jazz

10. So What (Miles Davis) from Miles Davis Kind of Blue

11. Giant Steps (John Coltrane) from John Coltrane Giant Steps