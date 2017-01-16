Jazz Currents: John Coltrane, Part 1

John Coltrane

Saxophonist John Coltrane is one of the most imitated saxophonists of all time. During his relatively short career, he profoundly contributed to music as a composer and bandleader.


In two episodes of Jazz Currents, Keith Hall celebrates what would have been the 90th birthday of the saxophone giant. Episode 1 focuses on his beginnings with Dizzy Gillespie, the Miles Davis Quintet and his early recordings as a leader up to 1959. 

Music used in this episode:

1. Exotica (John Coltrane) from John Coltrane Like Sonny

2. A Night In Tunisia (Dizzy Gillespie) from Dizzy Gillespie Birdland 1951

3. Two Bass Hit (Miles Davis) from Miles Davis ‘Round About Midnight

4. Soultrane (Tadd Dameron) from Tadd Dameron/John Coltrane Mating Call

5. Straight Street (John Coltrane) from John Coltrane Straight Street

6. Trane’s Slow Blues (John Coltrane) from John Coltrane Lush Life

7. Moment’s Notice (John Coltrane) from John Coltrane Blue Train

8. Milestones (Miles Davis) from Miles Davis Milestones

9. Just Friends (John Klenner/Sam Lewis) from Cecil Taylor Hard Driving Jazz

10. So What (Miles Davis) from Miles Davis Kind of Blue

11. Giant Steps (John Coltrane) from John Coltrane Giant Steps

Tags: 
Keith Hall
Jazz Currents
martin klemm
John Coltrane

Related Content

Jazz Currents: Miles Davis, The Early Years (Pt 1)

By & Oct 7, 2016
Tom Palumbo via Wikipedia Commons

Trumpeter and bandleader Miles Davis had a career that spanned over 50 years. He recorded over 100 albums as a leader, and was a primary voice in many of the important developments in jazz history. In the first of five Jazz Currents episodes, Keith Hall celebrates what would have been the 90th birthday of one of the most influential musicians of all time. 


Jazz Currents: Miles Davis's Highs And Lows After Paris (Pt 2)

By Keith Hall & Martin Klemm Oct 26, 2016

(For part one of this series, click here.) This episode focuses on Miles Davis' career in the 1950s. Jazz Currents host Keith Hall features Davis in a duet with Thelonious Monk and delves into his classic albums with his first great quintet. We'll also hear from his collaboration with Gil Evans, Miles Ahead


Jazz Currents: Miles Davis Goes Modal With 'Kind Of Blue' (Pt 3)

By Keith Hall & Martin Klemm Nov 18, 2016

(For parts one and two of this series, click here and here.) The third episode of Keith Hall's five-part series focusing on jazz pioneer Miles Davis takes us into Davis' work with his sextet, which included the powerhouse saxophone duo of Cannonball Adderley and John Coltrane.

We'll learn about the modal concept, the additional collaborations with arranger Gil Evans, and the making of one of the best-selling jazz albums of all time, Kind of Blue.


Jazz Currents: Lightning Strikes Twice For Miles Davis (Pt 4)

By & Dec 13, 2016

(Here are the earlier episodes in this Jazz Currents series celebrating what would have been Miles Davis' 90th birthday: Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3.) When we look back at the career of Miles Davis, and the many musicians that have come through his bands, two combinations stand out: The first great quintet of the 1950’s with Coltrane, Garland, Chambers and Jones; and his brilliant second quintet featuring Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Ron Carter and Tony Williams. In this, the fourth of five episodes on Miles Davis, Keith Hall digs into the rich catalog of this 1960’s quintet.

Jazz Currents: Miles Davis, Facing Forward (Pt 5)

By & Keith Hall Dec 28, 2016

(Here are the earlier episodes in this Jazz Currents series celebrating what would have been Miles Davis' 90th birthday: Part 1, Part 2Part 3, and Part 4.) In the late 60’s and early 70’s, Miles Davis began experimenting with electronic instruments, becoming one of the leading voices in what we now call fusion. After taking a hiatus in the late 70’s, Davis returned and continued to break new ground, while embracing contemporary sounds and styles. In the end, Davis came full circle to revisit his classic repertoire.