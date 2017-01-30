Jazz Currents: John Coltrane, Part 2

In the 2nd and final episode of Jazz Currents, Keith Hall celebrates what would have been the 90th birthday of the jazz giant, John Coltrane. It begins with his recordings in the early 1960’s, including some memorable recordings from his classic quartet featuring McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison and Elvin Jones. Hall also explores the spiritual side of John Coltrane, and his later recordings as he continued to push the musical boundaries until his passing in 1967.

Music featured in this episode:

1. The Blessing (Ornette Coleman) from John Coltrane/Don Cherry The Avant-Garde

2. Summertime (George and Ira Gershwin) from John Coltrane's My Favorite Things

3. Song of the Underground Railroad (Traditional) from John Coltrane's Africa Brass

4. India (John Coltrane) from John Coltrane's Live at the Village Vanguard

5. Miles’ Mode (John Coltrane) from John Coltrane's Coltrane

6. They Say It’s Wonderful (Irving Berlin) from John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman

7. Acknowledgement (John Coltrane) from John Coltrane's A Love Supreme

8. Vigil (John Coltrane) from John Coltrane's Transition

9. Out of This World (Harold Arlen/Johnny Mercer) from John Coltrane's Live in Seattle

10. Naima (John Coltrane) from John Coltrane's Live at the Village Vanguard Again!

11. Mars (John Coltrane) from John Coltrane's Interstellar Space

12. Resolution (John Coltrane) from John Coltrane's A Love Supreme