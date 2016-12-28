Jazz Currents: Miles Davis, Facing Forward (Pt 5)

(Here are the earlier episodes in this Jazz Currents series celebrating what would have been Miles Davis' 90th birthday: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, and Part 4.) In the late 60’s and early 70’s, Miles Davis began experimenting with electronic instruments, becoming one of the leading voices in what we now call fusion. After taking a hiatus in the late 70’s, Davis returned and continued to break new ground, while embracing contemporary sounds and styles. In the end, Davis came full circle to revisit his classic repertoire.

Musical selections used in this episode:

1. Freedom Jazz Dance (Eddie Harris) from Miles Davis Miles Smiles

2. Paraphernalia (Wayne Shorter) from Miles Davis Miles in the Sky

3. Stuff (Miles Davis) from Miles Davis Miles in the Sky

4. Frelon Brun (Miles Davis) from Miles Davis Filles de Kilimanjaro

5. In a Silent Way/It’s About That Time (Joe Zawinul/Miles Davis) from Miles Davis In a Silent Way

6. Spanish Key (Miles Davis) from Miles Davis Bitches Brew

7. Right Off (Miles Davis) from Miles Davis Tribute to Jack Johnson

8. On The Corner (Miles Davis) from Miles Davis On the Corner

9. Fat Time (Miles Davis) from Miles Davis The Man With The Horn

10. Jean Pierre (Miles Davis) from Miles Davis We Want Miles

11. Tutu (Marcus Miller) from Miles Davis Tutu

12. JoJo (Marcus Miller) from Miles Davis Amandla

13. Boplicity (Gil Evans) from Miles and Quincy in Montreux

14. Summertime (George Gershwin) from Miles and Quincy in Montreux

15. Miles Ahead (Miles Davis/Gil Evans) from Miles and Quincy in Montreux