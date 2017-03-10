Jazz Currents: Shirley Horn's 'Here's To Life'

By Keith Hall & Martin Klemm 1 minute ago

Shirley Horn

In 1992, pianist and vocalist Shirley Horn and her trio, enhanced by the orchestral arrangements of Johnny Mandel, produced Here's To Life, which would become her best-known album. According to Keith Hall, it is a shining example of her careful pacing, her unsurpassed signature style of storytelling and her ability to make listeners feel the full emotion of each lyric. In this episode of Jazz Currents, Keith Hall pulls back the curtain on a modern classic.


Musical excerpts used in this episode were all taken from Shirley Horn with Strings- Here’s To Life. They include:

1. "Return to Paradise" (Tiomkin, Washington)

2. "Where Do You Start?" (Alan Bergman, Marilyn Bergman, Johnny Mandel)

3. "Summer (Estaté)" (Bruno Brighetti, Bruno Martino, Joel E. Siegel)

4. "How Am I to Know?" (Jack King, Dorothy Parker)

5. "Isn't It a Pity?" (George Gershwin, Ira Gershwin)

6. "Here's to Life" (Artie Butler, Phyllis Molinary)

Jazz Currents
WMU
Keith Hall
Shirley Horn

