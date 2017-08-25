Jazz Currents: In The Studio With Duncan McMillan And Sarah D'Angelo

By Martin Klemm & Keith Hall & Cara Lieurance 1 minute ago

Pianist Duncan McMillan and singer Sarah D'Angelo, with saxophonist Steve Wood and bassist/bandleader Paul Keller
Credit paulkellerjazz.com

Jazz pianist Duncan McMillan is a product of the Ann Arbor-Detroit jazz scene, he tells his friend, Jazz Currents host Keith Hall, with whom he went to school as a Western Michigan University. From his early days as a church chorister, to his current standing gigs with bassist Paul Keller, McMillan remembers how he got where he is, and who helped along the way. He and singer/clarinetist Sarah D'Angelo, who performs with McMillan in the Paul Keller Orchestra, spoke about their musical journeys and perform a few selections together in the WMUK studio.


Tags: 
Duncan McMillan
Sarah D'Angelo
Keith Hall
Jazz Currents

