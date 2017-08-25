Jazz Currents: In The Studio With Duncan McMillan And Sarah D'Angelo

Jazz pianist Duncan McMillan is a product of the Ann Arbor-Detroit jazz scene, he tells his friend, Jazz Currents host Keith Hall, with whom he went to school as a Western Michigan University. From his early days as a church chorister, to his current standing gigs with bassist Paul Keller, McMillan remembers how he got where he is, and who helped along the way. He and singer/clarinetist Sarah D'Angelo, who performs with McMillan in the Paul Keller Orchestra, spoke about their musical journeys and perform a few selections together in the WMUK studio.