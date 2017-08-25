Jazz Currents: In The Studio With Duncan McMillan And Sarah D'Angelo

The Brazilian guitarist and singer Chico Pinheiro, newly transplanted to New York City, spent a few days with students at the Western Michigan University School of Music last March. The in-demand musician, who has recorded six albums, also spent an hour in WMUK's studio with Jazz Currents host Keith Hall. They discuss the foundations of Brazilian rhythmic styles, and how they intersect with American jazz. Pinheiro says learning Brazilian music gave him an appreciation of the many cultures - African, Caribbean, European, and more - that contributed to it.

Pinheiro advocates using small moments in life to stimulate writing music, because, he says, you can't wait for divine inspiration. As an example, he plays a song written after a mysterious event he witnessed with his then-new girlfriend.