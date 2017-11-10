Jazzscape Band Lushh To Record Live Album In Multi-Art Event

Lushh - Grayson Nye, Eddie Codrington, Madison George, Andrew Saliba, Matthew Epperson
Credit Hannah Elizabeth

Lushh came out of the unexpected chemistry between five jazz students and a sound engineer at Western Michigan University. On the first track they recorded - an original arrangement of the "Great Fairy's Theme" from the video game The Legend of Zelda - they captured a sound that made sense, even though they were pulling from an array of influences in an on-the-fly recording. Now, after months of gigging around Michigan while studying at WMU, Lushh will record a full-length album in front of an audience on November 18th at Overneath Creative Collective. The five members of Lush - Graham Nye, Andrew Saliba, Eddie Codrington, Matthew Epperson, and Madison George, and engineer/producer Alex Tobin - joined Cara Lieurance to talk about the event, dubbed Insight/Unsought.

It revolves around the music of guitarist Andrew Saliba, who used his own experiences with sleep, and the lack of it, as inspiration. The extended ensemble will include four additional players, two visual artists creating pieces during the performance, and projected images that react to the live sounds. 


