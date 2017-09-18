Joel Mabus' New Album: 'Different Hymnals'

On Saturday, September 23 at 8 pm, Joel Mabus will release his latest album in Kalamazoo, at the First Baptist Church. He joined Cara Lieurance to showcase some cuts from the new collection, which combines instrumental hymn settings as well as songs adapted from old sources, sometimes updated with newly composed verses by Mabus. According to Mabus, he didn't set out to proselytize to anyone by recording an album of devotional music. It did, however, let him continue his exploration of "parlor guitar" style music, some favorite gospel hymns, and the first slide guitar tracks he's recorded in decades.

An interview with Joel Mabus

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.