Joel Mabus' New Album: 'Different Hymnals'

The cover art for the album
Credit joelmabus.com

On Saturday, September 23 at 8 pm, Joel Mabus will release his latest album in Kalamazoo, at the First Baptist Church. He joined Cara Lieurance to showcase some cuts from the new collection, which combines instrumental hymn settings as well as songs adapted from old sources, sometimes updated with newly composed verses by Mabus. According to Mabus, he didn't set out to proselytize to anyone by recording an album of devotional music. It did, however, let him continue his exploration of "parlor guitar" style music, some favorite gospel hymns, and the first slide guitar tracks he's recorded in decades.


The Blues According To Joel Mabus

By Apr 7, 2015
Zolton Cohen

Joel Mabus's newest album, his twenty-sixth, is a collection of ten songs revolving around a theme: the blues. Just what kind of blues it is varies, as he explains in his discussion with Cara Lieurance for WMUK's  Let's Hear It. An album release concert for A Bird In This World is set for 8:30 pm at Bell's Eccentric Cafe on Friday, April 10.

Together, Joel and Cara sample six of the new tracks, all original songs from Mabus. He tells the story behind "Brown County Bounce," an instrumental that brings back a recollection of being kicked out of the Bean Blossom Festival in Brown County by fiddler Kenny Baker, for not paying admission.

LHI Live: Joel Mabus' Seasonal Songbook

By & Dec 11, 2014
joelmabus.com

Singer-songwriter Joel Mabus' musical career, encompassing 25 albums, includes two Christmas releases (How Like The Holly, 1999, and A Parlor Guitar Christmas, 2012). Over time, the folk artist has also compiled a selection of seasonal stories and poems he likes to share with audiences.

LHI Live: Joel Mabus conjures up 'Pepper's Ghost and Other Banjo Visitations'

By & Oct 31, 2013
joelmabus.com

As heard on WMUK's Let's Hear It, Joel Mabus joins Cara Lieurance in WMUK's Takeda Studio to play tunes and songs and chat about his most recent recording project, Pepper's Ghost and Other Banjo Visitations.