Judge Sets Deadline For Government To Produce Detainee Immigration Files

By 18 minutes ago

(MPRN-Detroit) A federal judge in Detroit has ordered the government to provide immigration files to Iraqis being detained while they fight deportation. 

The detainees have been held for months in facilities all across the country while they wait on records needed to go to immigration court. Miriam Aukerman is an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union. She says hundreds of detainees were being held with no end in sight while the federal government slow-walked their records.

“People are literally in jail because there’s a line at the photo-copier,” she said.

The government has until the middle of next month to provide the first set of files. All the files need to be provided to detainees no later than November 27th. The order also requires the government to post notices in detention centers on how to consult with an attorney before waiving rights to fight deportation, and to report efforts to intimidate or coerce detainees into accepting voluntary deportation.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement also has three days to provide the American Civil Liberties Union with the names of detainees who are on a hunger strike. The detainees are mostly Iraqi Christians who say they face persecution and torture if returned to the country.

They were rounded up by immigration officers because they have criminal convictions in their histories. Aukerman says the next step is to ask the judge to let the detainees return to their families while they fight to remain in the US. The government, meanwhile, is appealing Judge Mark Goldsmith’s order delaying deportations until the detainees have a chance to fight deportation orders.

Tags: 
deportation
aclu
immigration
iraq

Related Content

ACLU Says Detained Subjected To Abuse, Slurs

By Sep 1, 2017
MPRN

(MPRN-Detroit) Lawyers for Iraqi immigrants facing deportation say the detainees are being subjected to abuse and intimidation. The case played out Thursday in a Detroit courtroom. 

Kalamazoo Clinic For DACA "Dreamers"

By Sep 21, 2017
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Photo

A Kalamazoo non-profit group wants to help people in the DACA program that lets undocumented people who came to the U.S. as children avoid deportation. President Donald Trump announced recently that he'll end the program. But he gave Congress six months to come up with an alternative.

WSW: Flipping The Switch On Immigration

By Jan 23, 2017
John Minchillo, Associated Press / AP

Susan Reed says it won’t take long to change immigration policy in the United States. The Managing Attorney for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center in Kalamazoo says “the deportation machine is already built.” 