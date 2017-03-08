Kal Singers Continue 40th Season With 'Choral Classics'

The Kalamazoo Singers
Conductor Rick Phelps pored over 40 seasons of Kalamazoo Singers concert programs to research the program he will conduct this Saturday at First United Methodist Church. Among other favorites, Choral Classics will feature the Humming Chorus from Puccini's Madame Butterfly, the opera that brought together members of the original choir in 1976.


The concert begins at 7 pm on Saturday, March 11 at First United Methodist Church. 

