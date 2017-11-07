Kalamazoo And Battle Creek Election Results

Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell will keep that job for another two years. He got 6,028 votes to defeat two write-in challengers in Tuesday's election. City commissioners Erin Knott and Jack Urban won new four-year terms. And Eric Cunningham will rejoin the Kalamazoo City Commission, winning his first full term. Cunningham first served after he was appointed to fill a vacant seat in 2015 but failed to win the election later that year.

In Battle Creek, Kaytee Faris, Susan Baldwin, and Sherry Sofia won the four at-large seats on the City Commission. The winners in the five ward races were Kristin Blood (Ward 1); Lynn Ward Gray (Ward 2); Kate Flores (Ward 3); Chris Simmons (Ward 4); and Dave Walters (Ward 5). Walters is currently Battle Creek's mayor. Commissioners will decide who will serve as mayor and vice-mayor for the new term after the election results are final.(P)

