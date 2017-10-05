Kalamazoo City Candidate Forum October 11th

WMUK and Western Michigan University’s Institute of Government and Politics are sponsoring a forum for candidates running for Kalamazoo mayor and city commission.

It will be held at Western Michigan University’s Sangren Hall on Wednesday October 11th from 7:00p.m. until 8:00p.m.

Parking will be available in lot 41 behind Sangren Hall from 6:30p.m. until 9:00p.m.. No parking tickets will be issued in that lot during that time frame.

Questions will be taken from audience members during the forum. They can also be suggested through Facebook and Twitter. The forum will be broadcast on WMUK Monday morning October 9th at 9:00a.m. and again at 7:00p.m.

WMUK is also co-sponsoring a forum with the Battle Creek Enquirer for Battle Creek City Commission candidates. That will be held Monday October 16th at Kellogg Community College’s Binda Performing Arts Center.