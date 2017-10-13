Kalamazoo City Candidates Speak At Forum

On November 7, voters in the City of Kalamazoo will elect a mayor and three city commissioners. On Wednesday, October 11, WMUK invited the candidates to speak at a public forum in Western Michigan University's Sangren Hall. The forum moderated by WMUK's Gordon Evans was co-sponsored by WMU's Institute of Government and Politics.

Listen to the forum for candidates running for mayor and city commission in Kalamazoo

There are five candidates, including two incumbents, running for three Kalamazoo City Commission seats. The winners will serve four-year terms.

The Commission candidates are Jack Urban, Erin Knott, Charlie Coss, Leona Carter, and Eric Cunningham. All but Carter attended the forum. She provided a recorded statement the following day.

Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell is seeking a new, two-year term. He faces registered write-in challenger Chris Wahmhoff.

There is a Kalamazoo League of Women Voters guide for the 2017 Kalamazoo City election.

