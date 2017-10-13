Kalamazoo City Candidates Speak At Forum

On November 7, voters in the City of Kalamazoo will elect a mayor and three city commissioners. On Wednesday, October 11, WMUK invited the candidates to speak at a public forum in Western Michigan University's Sangren Hall. The forum moderated by WMUK's Gordon Evans was co-sponsored by WMU's Institute of Government and Politics.
There are five candidates, including two incumbents, running for three Kalamazoo City Commission seats. The winners will serve four-year terms.
The Commission candidates are Jack Urban, Erin Knott, Charlie Coss, Leona Carter, and Eric Cunningham. All but Carter attended the forum. She provided a recorded statement the following day.
Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell is seeking a new, two-year term. He faces registered write-in challenger Chris Wahmhoff.
There is a Kalamazoo League of Women Voters guide for the 2017 Kalamazoo City election.
