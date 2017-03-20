Kalamazoo Civic Youth Theatre's Beauty And The Beast

The cast and crew of Disney's Beauty And The Beast, Jr, which opens this Friday at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre, is comprised of over ninety young people between the ages of 10 and 18 years old, according to director Nicki Poer. She joined Cara Lieurance in the studio for a preview, along with music director Kellee Love Haselton and cast members Daye Alexander (Belle) and Ben Eiler (the Beast).

An interview with Nicki Poer, Kellee Love Haselton, Daye Alexander, and Ben Eiler.

Details on the upcoming performances are at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre website.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.