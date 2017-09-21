Kalamazoo Clinic For DACA "Dreamers"

A Kalamazoo non-profit group wants to help people in the DACA program that lets undocumented people who came to the U.S. as children avoid deportation. President Donald Trump announced recently that he'll end the program. But he gave Congress six months to come up with an alternative.

Ann Sweany, the Kalamazoo Clinic Coordinator for Justice for Our Neighbors, says Trump's announcement affects a lot of young people.

"It leaves a lot of people who've been counting on that program stranded. But what has happened is that there's a little bit of hope for some people. If you're participation expires within the next six months, that is before March 5th, then you can apply for a renewal, which will give you an extra two years."

Those whose DACA renewal date is after March 5th, 2017, are out of luck.

For those who do qualify for renewal, the application must be filed by October 5th along with a $495 fee. But Sweany says DACA applicants in the Kalamazoo area can get help with that.

"We've got a little bit of funding and we can help people that need help with their application fees. And also we have a connection to an interest-free loan."

Sweany says there are also alternatives to DACA, in some cases.

"For instance, if they've been a victim of domestic abuse, there are special visas that can help with that, or other kinds of difficult situations that arise, that could have arisen even since they first applied for DACA."

Justice for Our Neighbors will hold a workshop on DACA and other immigration issues in Kalamazoo on September 30. It's from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 212 South Park Street, in Kalamazoo.

