Kalamazoo 'Colder And Darker' During Partial Solar Eclipse

A few people in Kalamazoo took time out of their day to view Monday’s partial solar eclipse. The eclipse took place between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the afternoon. The moon covered the sun the most around 2:20 p.m.

Paula Chomis was at a watch party at Kazoo Books on Parkview Avenue. She describes how it felt during the eclipse:

“It’s been really cool watching it change and at this moment it feels like it got a little cooler and it seems like a little bit darker,” says Chomis.

Safina Aman and her family were also at the Kazoo Books for the eclipse. Aman - who is originally from Bangladesh - says this kind of event unites our country and reminds us to practice tolerance.

“This is one world that we live in and I firmly believe that we need to share it in utmost…with utmost peacefulness and cooperative way so that we show that this is where we all belong,” says Aman.

Some parts of the United States experienced a total solar eclipse - the first in almost 40 years.