With music that evokes weddings, funerals, the work day, New Years Day, parades and more, director Tom Evans has put together a program called 'Rituals and Celebrations' to start the new season. Evans tells Cara Lieurance about the variety of pieces on the program. The Kalamazoo Concert Band performs Saturday, Oct 21 at 7:30 pm in Chenery Auditorium. It is free.

An interview with Tom Evans, director of the Kalamazoo Concert Band.

You can stay in touch with WMUK music on Facebook, Twitter, and by signing up for our eNewsletter.