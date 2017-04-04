Kalamazoo County Could Get a Dedicated Public Defender's Office

The State of Michigan is poised to approve new standards for public defense lawyers. Those rules will apply to all counties including Kalamazoo.

For a long time counties have set their own standards. But that’s led to claims that some courts have fallen short of their duty to provide effective counsel.

Right now in Kalamazoo the district and circuit courts handle public defense, but as the county considers the new state requirements it could create a separate public defender’s office.

Commissioner Julie Rogers is among those who thinks that might be the way to go.

“I’ve spoken with several other counties outside of Michigan – county commissioners from other states, outside of Michigan, where it works very well. Public defender offices tend to be the experts in their field,” she said Tuesday.

Commissioner Mike Seals agrees.

“That way we don’t have to burden down our administration with having to take care of all those contracts,” he said.

Kalamazoo County could even make the public defender’s office a nonprofit rather than a traditional county department. Administrators say they’re still researching the details.

Kalamazoo’s circuit court spent $871,047 on court-appointed attorneys in 2016, excluding court-appointed attorneys in Family and Probate Court. The district court spent $437,835 on public defense lawyers.

The state has pledged to cover the difference in costs for counties that end up spending more on public defense so they can meet the new standards.